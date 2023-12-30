Bharatiya Janata Party optimistic about 2024 as year ends on happy note

As the curtain falls on 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a buoyant position, fueling hopes for a successful bid for a third consecutive term in the upcoming 2024 national elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the curtain falls on 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a buoyant position, fueling hopes for a successful bid for a third consecutive term in the upcoming 2024 national elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With a recent triumph in state polls and a strategic roadmap in place, the BJP anticipates a favorable political landscape in the coming year.

The BJP, along with its affiliates in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has successfully generated enthusiasm around the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya on January 22. Additionally, there is speculation that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in one or more states before the elections could further enhance the ruling party's electoral prospects.

The party's recent victory in assembly elections across three Hindi heartland states has invigorated its leadership, prompting discussions on surpassing its impressive 2019 Lok Sabha election tally of 303 seats. Some senior leaders express optimism, envisioning a total closer to 350 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This confidence is bolstered by the absence of a cohesive agenda, joint program, or visible leadership within the opposition alliance, named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in July.

Brand Modi has undeniably exerted significant influence, particularly in state elections throughout the year, firmly establishing the BJP's dominance in North India. The party has uprooted the Congress from the entire region, except for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and the national capital. With recent victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP now holds sway over the entire north-western region, historically a stronghold since 2014.

This strategically crucial region, comprising 10 contiguous states and the union territory of Delhi, holds 258 seats in the Lok Sabha, with the BJP securing 200 of them in 2019. The Congress had hoped to reshape the political landscape in these states through a strong performance in the assembly polls. However, the BJP's resounding success caught the Congress off guard, even losing power in Chhattisgarh against expectations.

While Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, remains a challenge, BJP leaders express confidence that the party will outperform its 2019 performance in the north-western region. This optimism stems from Prime Minister Modi's wide acceptability and the unmatched organizational strength of the party.

Midway through the year, it seemed the Congress had found a way to counter the BJP's centralized campaign strategy. The Congress achieved a significant victory over the BJP in Karnataka, where its campaign was dominated by state heavyweights Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. However, the BJP, known for its organizational efficiency and bold moves, managed to reverse the tide in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A series of strategic measures, including the early announcement of candidates for difficult seats and the active involvement of Union ministers in the assembly polls, helped the BJP overcome perceived anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, the party capitalized on public resentment against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and allegations of corruption to secure victory.

Following the overwhelming mandate, the BJP's top leadership sidelined stalwarts like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, and Raman Singh in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, installing fresh faces as chief ministers. Despite the popularity of leaders like Chouhan, the party strategically ushered in a new generation of leaders.

BJP leaders argue that the opposition's caste census plank has been blunted, particularly in the Hindi heartland where the Congress faced significant losses. They assert that the issue has now been relegated to a state-specific concern, citing Bihar, where OBC leaders Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav remain influential.

As the Lok Sabha election announcement looms about 10 weeks away, BJP leaders acknowledge the dynamic nature of politics. They view the challenge as surpassing the 2019 results and further marginalizing the opposition. The party remains optimistic, banking on its organizational prowess, strategic decision-making, and the enduring popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (With inputs from PTI)