BJP's power-hungry attitude has killed democracy in the country: Maha Congress reacts to SC verdict on Shinde-BJP govt

Nana Patole demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar should resign on moral grounds

Nana Patole. File Pic

After the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on the Maharashtra political crisis, the state chief of the Congress party Nana Patole said that it is once again proven that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is dangerous for the democracy and stoops to any level for power.

"The Supreme Court took serious note that every action of the Governor in bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was wrong. The court has said the same thing that we have been reiterating that the BJP brought down the government of MVA in Maharashtra by misusing the Raj Bhavan. The Supreme Court’s verdict that the move was unconstitutional and illegal is a big slap on their (Shinde-BJP government) face," Patole said.

He demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar should resign on moral grounds.

The decisions taken by all the agencies and the then governor to topple the MVA government were wrong, Patole said, adding that the apex court has also said that the selection of Bharat Gogawale as the whip was wrong. "The observations recorded by the Supreme Court while giving the verdict makes it clear that the BJP has given up on democracy. BJP has proven once again that it will go to any level for power. Congress is constantly saying that all the government agencies are puppets of the Modi government and this is dangerous for democracy and the Constitution."

Patole further said that although the Shinde government has got some relief, the comments made by the Supreme Court are worrying.



"The government formed by Eknath Shinde with BJP has been declared illegal. Although technically the government has survived, the Supreme Court highlighted that the actions taken by BJP and Eknath Shinde for power are unconstitutional. The court has said that the decision of the disqualification of 16 MLAs should be taken by the Assembly Speaker. The Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha is expected to take a decision in an impartial manner. Looking at the verdict of the Supreme Court, it seems that BJP's power-hungry attitude has killed democracy in the country,” Patole concluded.