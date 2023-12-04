BJP's victory in three states an EVM mandate and doesn't reflect people's support: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the BJP's victory in three states is an 'EVM mandate' and it doesn't reflect people's support

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

According to the news agency, the victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan doesn't reflect people's support but it is an "EVM mandate", Sanjay Raut said.

"The poll results are unexpected and surprising but we respect the democratic process. When the mandate goes against your party, one has to accept it. However, the results of Madhya Pradesh are not only surprising but also shocking for us. The poll results in three of four states should be considered as the EVM mandate and it has to be accepted in that way only," Sanjay Raut said.

"I dare them (BJP) to hold elections using ballot papers and we will see the outcome," Sanjay Raut added.

The Rajya Sabha member demanded the Election Commission of India take cognizance of the people "who have doubts about the authenticity of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and the way they function".

Sanjay Raut referred to purported remarks on EVMs made by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at a meeting held in Mumbai in the past.

"He (Singh) had also expressed his fear that EVMs can be tempered, suggesting that the results cannot be trustworthy," Raut added.

Interestingly, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he won't be surprised if some people cry foul and blame EVMs for the assembly polls outcome.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday whereas Congress won BRS-dominated Telangana.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the outcome of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections would have been different had the Congress shared some seats with constituents of the I-N-D-I-A bloc, reported news agency PTI.

He also said the grand old party should revisit its outlook towards allies recalling that it was Kamal Nath who had opposed sharing of seats with Samajwadi Party during elections, reported PTI.

Sanjay Raut, however, added that the election results would not cause any rift among the members of the I-N-D-I-A alliance.

(with PTI inputs)

