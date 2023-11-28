Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BKC reports highest AQI value in Mumbai for 2nd consecutive day overall air quality satisfactory

BKC reports highest AQI value in Mumbai for 2nd consecutive day; overall air quality 'satisfactory'

Updated on: 28 November,2023 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

For the third consecutive day, Mumbai and its suburbs is witnessing a 'satisfactory' air quality. On Tuesday morning, according to SAMEER App, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai was at 62.

BKC reports highest AQI value in Mumbai for 2nd consecutive day; overall air quality 'satisfactory'

Representative Image

Listen to this article
BKC reports highest AQI value in Mumbai for 2nd consecutive day; overall air quality 'satisfactory'
x
00:00

For the third consecutive day, Mumbai and its suburbs is witnessing a 'satisfactory' air quality. On Tuesday morning, according to SAMEER App, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai was at 62. The reduction of the air quality came after the city witnessed spells of unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms over the past weekend. 
Several areas across the city and its suburbs were recording either 'satisfactory' or 'good' air quality except Bandra Kurla Complex. BKC continued to remain in 'moderate' category with an AQI of 119. 
Notably, on Tuesday, additional areas reported 'good' air quality than on Monday. On Monday only Mazgaon and Worli areas recorded AQI below 50, while on Tuesday, Powai, Vile Parle, Borivali, Colaba, Chembur Malad, Byculla, Ghatkopar areas recorded AQI below 50. 
Thane, which had also received intermittent moderate showers, recorded a 'satisfactory' air quality. Thane's AQI on Tuesday was at 94; surprisingly, the Upavan area of the city recorded AQI of 116. 
Concurrently, Navi Mumbai's air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 'satisfactory' with AQI 100. Nerul and Vashi nodes reported a 'moderate' air quality with AQI of 166 and 144 respectively. 
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, to mitigate the issue, introduced crucial guidelines to resolve the issue. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on November 9, involving district collectors, police commissioners, and municipal corporation officials and instructed them to take action against those violating the guidelines. He further stated that all districts across Maharashtra will assess air quality on a weekly basis and thus adjust pollution control measures.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.


Mumbai Weather


The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecasted that the city will see partly cloudy sky with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 22 degrees Celcius respectively, the weather department said. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Air Quality Index air pollution mumbai weather

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK