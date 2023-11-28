BKC reports highest AQI value in Mumbai for 2nd consecutive day; overall air quality 'satisfactory'

For the third consecutive day, Mumbai and its suburbs is witnessing a 'satisfactory' air quality. On Tuesday morning, according to SAMEER App, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai was at 62.

Several areas across the city and its suburbs were recording either 'satisfactory' or 'good' air quality except Bandra Kurla Complex. BKC continued to remain in 'moderate' category with an AQI of 119.

Notably, on Tuesday, additional areas reported 'good' air quality than on Monday. On Monday only Mazgaon and Worli areas recorded AQI below 50, while on Tuesday, Powai, Vile Parle, Borivali, Colaba, Chembur Malad, Byculla, Ghatkopar areas recorded AQI below 50.

Thane, which had also received intermittent moderate showers, recorded a 'satisfactory' air quality. Thane's AQI on Tuesday was at 94; surprisingly, the Upavan area of the city recorded AQI of 116.

Concurrently, Navi Mumbai's air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 'satisfactory' with AQI 100. Nerul and Vashi nodes reported a 'moderate' air quality with AQI of 166 and 144 respectively.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, to mitigate the issue, introduced crucial guidelines to resolve the issue. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on November 9, involving district collectors, police commissioners, and municipal corporation officials and instructed them to take action against those violating the guidelines. He further stated that all districts across Maharashtra will assess air quality on a weekly basis and thus adjust pollution control measures.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecasted that the city will see partly cloudy sky with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 22 degrees Celcius respectively, the weather department said.