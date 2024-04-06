Blame game between Congress, Ashok Chavan over messed up seat-sharing talks

Party leaders say ex-CM messed up seat-sharing talks; you did it, not me, the BJP leader tells former colleagues

BJP leader Ashok Chavan. File pic/PTI

Is Ashok Chavan responsible for the poor share of Congress in seat sharing with allies? Some state Congress leaders think so, but ex-CM, who shifted to the BJP nearly two months ago, has blamed the party’s ‘loss’ on the leaders, who he said lacked diplomacy and research while negotiating with MVA partners.

Following news reports on some television channels that, while speaking in private, some Congress leaders had accused Chavan of deliberately not demanding the Lok Sabha constituencies that the party had won and contested traditionally. “Chavan left the Congress after participating in primary talks with MVA allies, who kept in mind Chavan’s demand while negotiating further. Thus, we lost constituencies like Sangli, Bhiwandi and South Mumbai,” the anonymous Congress leader was quoted as saying in the news report.

Ashok Chavan with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media after joining BJP. File pic/PTI

The report added that Chavan’s move gave the Thackeray Sena and NCP (Sharad Pawar) an advantage as they persisted with their demand, and in the end, walked away with these constituencies. Thackeray has fielded his candidates in Sangli and South Mumbai, and Sharad Pawar has his party nominee in Bhiwandi. South Mumbai has been sorted, but Sangli and Bhiwandi have led to clashes between the allies. The Thackeray Sena has said the constituencies were exchanged with the others that the Congress had demanded (Ramtek, Kolhapur and Amravati). The NCP has vacated its claim in Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

Face-saving tactics: Chavan

In response, Chavan released a video statement on Friday. He said the Congress leaders’ claim was laughable. “The Congress negotiators don’t dare face the resentment that their failed seat-sharing has caused in the party workers. Moreover, they don’t know how to explain the failure to the Congress high command. I was consistent in demanding Bhiwandi and at least three seats in Mumbai. There was no question of relinquishing Sangli,” he said.

“The Sena and NCP leadership have badly beaten the Congress leaders in negotiations. The Congress leaders were not interested in talks. They only had dinners at five-star hotels in the name of meeting. They find blaming their failure on Ashok Chavan an easy way of face-saving,” he added.

When asked by the reporters during campaign tours of Vidarbha, state Congress president Nana Patole refused to comment on the issue. “Ashok Chavan is not in our party now,” he said.