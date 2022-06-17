BMC Asia’s most corrupt civic body: Ex-Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora

It’s about time we exposed Asia’s most corrupt civic body and ensured that those responsible for BMC’s mis-governance are brought to account, he said in a tweet

Milind Deora. File pic

Ahead of BMC elections, Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora has launched a scathing attack on Mumbai’s civic body by calling it “Asia’s most corrupt civic body”.

“It’s about time we exposed Asia’s most corrupt civic body and ensured that those responsible for BMC’s mis-governance are brought to account. We owe this to everyday Mumbaikars,” he stated in a tweet.

