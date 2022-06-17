Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > No one interested in BMCs flood gauge project for Mumbai

No one interested in BMC’s flood gauge project for Mumbai

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

The civic body in May decided to instal flood gauges at 100 places in city to get dynamic alert on flood water levels to reduce response time

No one interested in BMC’s flood gauge project for Mumbai

A man wades through a waterlogged LBS Road near Bhandup on July 19, 2021. The flood gauges will give data on the level of floodwater, thus helping the civic body to take prompt measures. File pic


The flood gauge project of the BMC has been put on hold due to the poor response to the tender. The civic body will now re-invite bids for installing flood gauges to record flood water level in different chronic spots in the city. 

Monsoon is the most vital season for the city as low-lying areas get flooded at least eight to ten times in the four months. There are over 350 low-lying areas that get waterlogged. Though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has claimed to have tackled some of the spots by increasing flow of water, capacity of storm water drainage and holding tanks, pumps etc, there is no data available to ascertain the same.




“Water may accumulate, but the time of receding water has increased or the level of floodline decreased. But to know the ground data and factual information about the flood spots, flood gauge is a good technique. It will show the flood level along with the rainfall in that particular area which gives us information to act on,” said a senior official from the BMC. 


Show full article

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai monsoon mumbai rains indian meteorological department mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK