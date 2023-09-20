The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding the potential presence of ‘sting rays’ and ‘jellyfish’ along the city’s shore. They cautioned those visiting the immersion for Ganapati Visarjan to remain cautious of the aquatic species.

Ganapati Visarjan/ Pic/PTI

Listen to this article BMC asks citizens to watch out for 'sting rays' and 'jellyfish' during Ganapati visarjan x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding the potential presence of ‘sting rays’ and ‘jellyfish’ along the city’s shore. They cautioned those visiting the immersion for Ganapati Visarjan to remain cautious of the aquatic species.

The BMC, under the guidance of Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ashwini Bhide and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Sudhakar Shinde issued comprehensive guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials from the Fisheries Department, the city sees an influx of 'Blue Button Jellyfish' and 'Sting Ray' species along the city’s coast. This influx poses a risk of fish bites to citizens taking part in the immersion activities. To address this concern, the BMC has collaborated with the Fisheries Department to devise precautionary measures.

The BMC had sought information from the department concerning the presence of these aquatic species and their potential threat to devotees participating in Ganapati Visarjan.

The BMC advised the public to maintain composure in the event of a fish bite and said that the affected individuals must visit the nearest first aid area or hospital for assistance. In the case of a jellyfish sting, it is essential to carefully remove the stinging tentacles, avoid rubbing or irritating the wound, wash it with clean water, and apply ice to alleviate discomfort, BMC said.

Other key guidelines include:

Supervised immersion: BMC urged devotees to carry out the Ganesh visarjan with the assistance of lifeguards and BMC-appointed systems.

Appropriate attire: Devotees are advised not to enter the sea unclothed during Ganesh Visarjan.

Protective gear: The use of gumboots is recommended to prevent fish bites on the feet.

Adherence to notices: Citizens should diligently follow instructions displayed on notice boards and heed announcements made by BMC representatives for public awareness.

Child Safety: Parents should exercise caution and prevent young children from entering the water without adequate supervision.

The BMC said that to enhance safety, they have set up a medical room in the Chowpatty area to provide immediate assistance in the event of fish bites with a dedicated 108 ambulance stationed at certain locations.

Chief Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah has also urged citizens to exercise vigilance.