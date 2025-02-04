BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body unveils education budget of Rs 3,955 cr

The BMC Budget 2025 document further proposed the establishment of a STEM Robotics (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) laboratory in BMC schools to foster a deep interest in science and technology

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday unveiled its annual education budget of Rs 3,955.64 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

The civic body has augmented funds allocated for education by approximately Rs ​630 crores compared to last Financial Year's budget (revised) estimate of Rs ​3,321.55 crores.

"In accordance with the changing education system in the next two years, the ‘Vision 27’ is initiated by Brihanmumbai Municipal Education Department in a consensus meeting held at Annabhau Sathye Auditorium Jijamata Park, Byculla (east) on 23.10.2024. Under Vision 27, it has been decided to implement the ‘Mission SAMPURN’ (S-School Infrastructure, A-Admission, M-Merit, P-Productivity, U- Universalization of Education, R-Responsibility, N- Nutrition and Health) from academic year 2025-26 for holistic development of student considering all areas under National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), Right To Education (RTE), Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH). The educational Activities and Projects have been reviewed and divided under Mission SAMPURN and new educational projects have been incorporated as required," the BMC Budget 2025 document reads.

The BMC Budget 2025 document further proposed the establishment of a STEM Robotics (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) laboratory in BMC schools to foster a deep interest in science and technology while enhancing students' analytical and creative thinking skills.

The civic body also proposed to implement a Cyber Literacy project to help students understand what kind of care should be taken while using the internet for educational development and also, to avoid online fraud while using the internet for personal, academic and professional activities.

The BMC, considered the richest civic body in the country, on Tuesday presented its budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the year 2025-26.

The additional municipal commissioners presented the budget to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai.

The civic body has been under an administrator since the term of the corporators ended on March 7, 2022.

"The budget estimate for FY 2025-26 is proposed at Rs 74427.41 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2024-25 i.e. Rs 65180.79 crore, by 14.19 per cent," the document reads.

For the third year, the budget was presented to the administrator instead of the usual practice of the municipal commissioner presenting the budget to the standing committee.