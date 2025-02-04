It will be the third year when the budget will be presented to the administrator instead of the usual practice of the municipal commissioner presenting the budget to the standing committee

Mumbai's civic body will present its budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday, an official said.

The BMC Budget 2025 will be presented on February 4 at 11 am in the hall of the civic body headquarters in Mumbai.

It will be the third year when the budget will be presented to the administrator instead of the usual practice of the municipal commissioner presenting the budget to the standing committee.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is under an administrator since the term of the corporators ended on March 7, 2022.

"The additional municipal commissioners will present the budget to administrator-cum-civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. This year, additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar will present the budget estimates for 2025-26," a release said.

Before that, additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Amit Saini will present the education department's budget estimates for the next fiscal to the administrator-cum-commissioner, the release added.

Thereafter, Gagrani will hold a press conference at 1 pm in the hall adjacent to the Municipal Commissioner's chamber.

The budget of the BMC, considered the richest civic body in the country, stood at Rs 59,954.75 crore for 2024-25, which was a 10.5 per cent rise from the previous fiscal.

Budget 2025: Mumbai gets over Rs 3,500 crore; will boost infra projects, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the state infrastructure has got a boost with budgetary allocations for several big-ticket projects as Mumbai gots over Rs 3,500 crore, reported the PTI.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said that the Union Budget 2025 has allocated Rs 1,465 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 and Rs 1,673 crore for the Mumbai Metro project.

He said that Rs 652 crore has been set aside for the Integrated Green Urban Mobility project in Mumbai. As per the Budget figures, over Rs 3,500 crore has been provisioned for the city.

The deputy CM said Rs 1,094 crore has been earmarked for connecting economic clusters.

"This budget will take the country on the path to becoming an economic superpower and a developed nation. This will strengthen the infrastructure development of Maharashtra," Ajit Pawar said.

(With inputs from PTI)