With Tuesday’s budget, civic body will seek to strengthen income streams, including rescheduling of property tax collection; the BMC has fixed deposits of Rs 81,000 crore, and nearly half of its budget for 2024-25 of Rs 59,954 crore has been allocated for administrative and daily operations

BMC to table budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget for the year 2025-26 will be tabled on Tuesday, February 4, with major mega projects in hand. Ahead of the BMC Budget 2025, mid-day examined the corporation’s liabilities and assets and found that the cost of ongoing projects significantly exceeds the available funds. Projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore have been approved in the last two years, including mega projects worth Rs 68,441 crore.

The BMC has fixed deposits of Rs 81,000 crore, and nearly half of its budget for 2024-25 of Rs 59,954 crore has been allocated for administrative and daily operations. Payments for these projects will begin after two to three years, meaning there won’t be an immediate financial strain in the short term. However, liquidity challenges may arise later, officials warned.

“Although we have secured funds for some projects, we need to strengthen our income sources. Since introducing new fees to increase revenue is not feasible, we are considering rescheduling property tax, collecting property tax from commercial slums, imposing user levy fees on solid waste management and revising the redevelopment policy for leased and tenanted plots. Additionally, the BMC is working on leasing out new plots,” said an official ahead BMC Budget 2025.

On January 28, mid-day reported that the BMC was planning to collect property tax from commercial slums on a floor-wise basis, targeting revenue of Rs 250 crore. Additionally, as reported on January 25, the civic body is considering an increase in property tax, while an 8 per cent hike in water tax is also under consideration.

Financial stability

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, “We are looking to strengthen our current revenue sources to ensure sufficient funds for future payment obligations related to ongoing projects.”

Former Mayor and UBT Spokesperson Kishori Pednekar warned, “For over two decades, BMC’s liabilities never exceeded available funds. This is the first time we are seeing such a situation. Financial instability could disrupt the administration and affect daily services. Running BMC is not a show business; it directly impacts citizens’ lives.”

Former BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat countered the concerns, saying, “BJP is committed to Mumbai’s development. The mega projects initiated in 2014 are financially viable if one carefully analyses BMC’s revenue sources. The financial condition is not as critics claim.”

Civic activist Nikhil Desai expressed scepticism about BMC undertaking massive projects, saying, “I don’t understand why BMC took on a large-scale project like the Coastal Road. Such projects should be handled by government agencies. BMC should focus on the city’s daily needs.”

Another activist, Anil Galgali, cautioned, “BMC should not succumb to political pressure when financial stability is at stake. Large projects can destabilize city administration, impacting essential services. The administration must evaluate financial capacity before approving such projects.”

Rs 81,000 cr

Total value of BMC’s fixed deposits

Major mega projects

Road Concreting Project: Rs 12,330 CR

The BMC launched a large-scale road concreting drive:

. 2023: 397 km of roads approved, worth Rs 6,080 crore

. 2024: 400 km of roads approved, worth Rs 6,250 crore

Completion timeline: First phase by May 2025 and the remaining work by 2026-27

Dahisar to Bhayandar Connector: Rs 1,998 CR

Length: 5 km elevated road

Status: Awaiting construction, expected completion by 2028

Funding: Entire cost borne by BMC, despite 3.5 km being in MBMC jurisdiction

Sewage Treatment Plants (STP): Rs 27,000 CR

Under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-II (MSDP), seven STPs are under construction to treat 2,464 million litres of sewage daily.

Sanctioned: December 2022

Funding Allocated: Rs 3592 crore in 2023-24, Rs 5045 crore proposed for 2024-25

Completion timelines:

. Ghatkopar and Bhandup: 20-25 per cent complete, due by 2027

. Malad: 3 per cent complete, due by 2028

. Versova: 17 per cent complete, due by 2024

. Dharavi: 16 per cent complete, due by 2027

. Bandra: 19 per cent complete, due by 2027

. Worli: 13 per cent complete, due by 2027

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Tunnel: Rs 6322 CR

Length: 12.2 km, including a 4.7 km tunnel under Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Completion Target: October 2028

Debris Processing Plants: Rs 2000 CR

Locations: Dahisar and Kalyan

Status: Both plants operational

Coastal Road (Versova to Dahisar): Rs 16,621 CR

Length: 22.93 km, including 18.47 km for a road and 4.46 km for a connector to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

Completion Target: 2028

Status: Awaiting necessary approvals, physical work yet to start

Eastern Freeway Extension (Orange Gate to Grant Road): Rs 1,330 CR

Travel Time Reduction: From 30-35 mins to 6-7 mins

Completion Target: 3.5 years

Yevai (Bhiwandi) to Mulund Water Tunnel: Rs 4,500 CR

Length: 21 km water conveyance tunnel

Completion Target: 6 years

Financial Overview

Declining bank deposits:

BMC’s fixed deposits have reduced by Rs 10,000 crore over four years:

2021-22: Rs 91,690 crore

December 2024: Rs 81,000 crore

2024-25 Budget: Rs 59,954 crore

Revenue estimate: Rs 35,749 crore

Additional revenue: From special funds, land premiums, grants, and other sources



Major sources of income

State government grant: R1110 crore/month after octroi abolition

Property tax: R5847 crore collected till December 2024, target R6200 crore

Water and sewage tax: Estimated Rs 3927 crore for 2024-25

Development plan receipts: Estimated Rs 5800 crore