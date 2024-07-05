Collectively 5,435 items were seized from the unauthorized hawkers in different wards

Hardcarts of unauthorized hawkers seized by the BMC. Pic/ Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Listen to this article BMC crackdown on illegal hawkers under its 'Feriwala-Mukt Parisar' initiative x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a crackdown against unauthorized and illegal hawkers under its 'Feriwala-Mukt Parisar' initiative (Hawkers-Free Zone).

Under the initiative, from June 18 to July 4, operations were carried out in various wards of the BMC, said a civic body statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the BMC, in these past 17 days, collectively 5,435 items were seized from hawkers. This includes 1,186 handcarts, 1,839 domestic gas cylinders, and 2,410 other miscellaneous items.

"In an effort to ensure pedestrian safety and prevent health hazards, the BMC has intensified its crackdown on the sale of food items on footpaths and roads by these unauthorized hawkers," the statement said.

Following the directives by Bombay High Court, strict measures are being taken against illegal hawkers and encroachments on footpaths, the BMC said.

As per the civic body release, under the guidance of BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani and under the directives of Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, the drive to eliminate encroachments has been intensified in the city.

The BMC administration and Mumbai Police have jointly initiated coordinated efforts to address the issue of illegal hawkers in the city.

"At least 1,186 handcarts, 1,839 gas cylinders, and 2,410 miscellaneous items, including stoves, utensils, and others, were seized across different wards during the operation conducted between June 18 and July 4, 2024," the officials said on Friday.

Earlier, the BMC had on June 29 started acting against illegal hawkers at the ward level. It had appointed two licence inspectors, who would operate in two shifts, for crowded areas that were being targeted in the first phase of the crackdown.

The action would take place every day between 8 am and midnight.

A civic official had earlier told mid-day, “The licence inspectors will continuously monitor the situation in 19 hawker-prone areas of the city. A team of civic officials and police will also be present at these spots.”

Although the action against hawkers is being conducted by officers of wards, senior officials from zones and headquarters will continue monitoring the action and even visit these spots to review the situation on the ground.