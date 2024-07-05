BMC's Solid Waste Management Department collected additional waste during the cleanliness drive

BMC official cleaning trash at Marine Drive after the victory parade. Pic/ X (BMC)

Victory parade: Trash including water bottles, footwear collected in 2 dumpers in Mumbai

As a throng of cricket fans turned up for Victory parade at Mumbai's Marine Drive promenade to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, this multitude also left behind loads of trash, including water bottles and footwear, that was later collected by the BMC in seven vehicles.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Solid Waste Management Department collected additional waste during the cleanliness drive on Friday.

"BMC's Solid Waste Management Department collected additional waste, filling two large dumpers and five small jeeps during the cleanliness drive," the BMC wrote on X.

The cleanliness drive, along with the workers of some NGOs, started at 11.30 pm on Thursday and ended at 8 am on Friday.

It went on all through the night of Thursday and Friday following the victory parade.

"After the grand welcome and once the crowd dispersed, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a special cleanliness drive throughout the night across the entire Marine Drive area," the BMC wrote.

Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive in south Mumbai to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening.

The Men in Blue returned to Mumbai for a victory parade along the famous Marine Drive. The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point at 7.30 pm until the Wankhede stadium.

Although it usually takes around five minutes to cover the distance between these two points, it took more than one-and-a-half- hours for the parade to do so due to the large gathering.

This huge crowd left behind piles of trash as footwear and water bottles were seen lying scattered on the stretch of road from where the victory parade passed.

In a release, the BMC said that along with a large number of wrappers of food items and water bottles, a huge quantity of shoes and chappals (slippers), among other things, were collected during the cleanliness drive.

Of the total trash, shoes and chappals were collected in as many as five small jeeps, it said, adding that two dumpers were also used to lift the garbage from the spot.

Instead of sending this junk to the dumping ground, all these items will be sent to recycling plants, the BMC added.

With this operation, the area was thoroughly cleaned after the celebration, making it available for Mumbaikars who visit Marine Drive for their morning walks.

"The area was thoroughly cleaned and made available for Mumbaikars who visit Marine Drive every morning for a walk," BMC wrote on X.

During the victory parade, police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to avoid any untoward incidents.

At least 11 people were reportedly rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy due to the massive crowding along the route of the victory parade.

(With inputs from PTI)