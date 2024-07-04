Marine Drive mayhem: Cops break gates amid victory parade chaos

Crowd climbs walls, cars and trees in frenzy as unprepared authorities struggle to control them; political controversy erupts over Gujarat registered parade bus

Pic/Rane Ashish

Extreme excitement and chaos unfolded as the victory bus passed from NCPA to Wankhede Stadium. Marine Drive turned into a sea of discarded footwear, bottles, and placards. Fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the bus, climbing trees, bus stops, and even society walls.

City authorities appeared unprepared, struggling to manage the huge crowds, which were exacerbated by the ongoing Assembly session. Sources say traffic police should have stopped traffic earlier, but barricades were only set up an hour before the event, worsening the situation.

“The police struggled to control the throng, and it seemed a stampede was imminent. Despite the organisers’ pleas from the bus for the crowd to make way, the chanting of ‘Modi sarkar,’ ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ and ‘Pakistan haar gaya’ only grew louder. Eventually, police had to break the locks on building gates to help disperse the crowd into the compounds,” said a resident of a Marine Drive building.

“Almost all cars in my lane and in the buildings are damaged with crowds standing on them. People are irritated saying who’s going to pay for all this. Some have broken windows, mirrors antennas. This was completely unnecessary,” another resident at Marine Drive said.



The bus being prepared for the parade in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Parade bus stuck

The bus left Wankhede at 4.30 pm and barely moved 20 meters in two hours. It was supposed to reach near the Trident, from where the procession was to begin. There wasn’t an inch of space on the roads, with people packed on the streets like sardines, some holding infants and toddlers!

Jai Pawar, an engineering student from Nashik, came to Mumbai with his father for the procession. “This is a golden moment for cricket enthusiasts like me. I came from Nashik with my father and his two friends.”



Fans scramble up trees. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Omprakash Saini, a middle-aged man from Borivli, came to Nariman Point to witness the event. “We are cricket-crazy people; cricket is like a religion for us. This event is like a festival.”

Rohit Bramhadande, a youth from Bhandup, came with his friends to participate in the event. “This is the first time we are witnessing such an event in Mumbai. After 2007, there were similar events, but we only saw them on television. This time, we came here to be part of this memorable event.”

Tejas Sadadekar, another youth, said, “Winning the World Cup is one of the most memorable tournaments.”



Block cars at Marine Drive. Pic/Rane Ashish; Location courtesy/Hotel Marine Plaza

A group of friends—Rakesh Kharat and Raj Singh from Chembur, and Vishal Rajput from Panvel—came down together with patriotic fervour, carrying a huge national flag and standing in heavy rain. “We just wanted to be a part of the event. This is a moment of victory,” they said, chanting slogans together.

Some do business

Somnath, a flag seller, made a quick buck by selling Indian flags for Rs 250 each. “I have sold a large number of flags today, and it has been a good business day for me,” Somnath said.



A man atop a ladder tries to get a good shot of the champions

Churchgate station bursts

Hordes of people jammed Churchgate station. “The crowds have been arriving in batches and will come down all together once the procession is over. We have made elaborate arrangements,” a WR official said.

Gujarat bus controversy

The victory bus, with a Gujarat registration number, sparked political controversy. Though it was readied in Borivli on Thursday morning, the bus is owned by a Gujarat-based company and registered in Gandhinagar. Sources say it is usually stationed in Mumbai and wasn’t brought from Gujarat.



Slippers and other belongings abandoned on the road. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “A BEST bus should have been used. We are emotionally connected with the ‘BEST’ bus.” State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Requisitioning a bus from Gujarat is an insult to Maharashtra. Why was it done?”