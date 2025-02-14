The BMC has put the concretisation of Auxilium Convent Lane in Pali Hill, Bandra, on hold after local residents raised concerns about environmental impact, accessibility issues, and inconvenience to school students and senior citizens.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has temporarily halted the planned concretisation of Auxilium Convent Lane in the Pali Hill area of Bandra (West).\

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani issued the order following concerns raised by local residents. He has directed officials to consider the residents' views before making an informed decision on the project.

Residents of Auxilium Convent Lane submitted a formal petition to the BMC Commissioner, highlighting that the road is currently in good condition.

They pointed out that it is a small, narrow lane with minimal traffic. Additionally, the road is lined with fully grown trees, which could be damaged during the construction work.

The petition also mentioned that a primary school for girls is located at the end of the road, and any construction work could cause inconvenience to students commuting daily. The area has a significant elderly population, and the dust from construction could pose health risks. Furthermore, a redevelopment project for a residential building on the same road is set to begin soon, which could compound the difficulties for residents.

The residents also expressed concerns about potential challenges in emergency situations, such as fires or medical crises, if the road were to be under construction.

Taking these concerns into account, Commissioner Gagrani has ordered the temporary suspension of the concretisation project.

He has also instructed the roads department to engage with residents, assess the situation thoroughly, and arrive at a suitable decision before proceeding with any further action.