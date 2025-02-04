The campaign aims to combat the rising incidence of cancer by providing early detection, screening, and treatment options to Mumbaikars. A provision of 10 per cent for health initiatives, including cancer awareness, has been allocated in the BMC’s 2025 budget

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, along with actor Sonali Kulkarni, inaugurated the awareness campaign at an event attended by health officials and representatives from various healthcare organisations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched the 'Mumbai Integrated Cancer Prevention Programme' on Tuesday, February 4, which is observed as World Cancer Day, to accelerate cancer awareness and screening efforts across the city. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, along with actor Sonali Kulkarni, inaugurated the awareness campaign at an event attended by health officials and representatives from various healthcare organisations.

During his address, Gagrani reiterated the civic body's commitment to the health and well-being of every citizen, emphasising that the municipal corporation is dedicated to ensuring access to healthcare at the grassroots level. He highlighted the importance of using various mediums to raise awareness, and how the Public Health Department’s various initiatives, including the awareness programmes, are pivotal in educating the citizens.

The event also saw the participation of Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, who expressed his institution’s commitment to providing quality cancer care in collaboration with BMC. Gupta underscored that Tata Memorial Hospital would continue its support for cancer patients, ensuring they receive the best treatment and care.

Kulkarni, who also spoke at the event, emphasised the emotional toll cancer takes on patients and their families. She encouraged the public to raise awareness and provide support to those battling the disease, noting that initiatives such as the Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers' health awareness efforts were crucial in the fight against cancer.

The civic body's programme will focus on early screening, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer, targeting the entire population of Mumbai. The 'Mumbai Comprehensive Cancer Care Programme' will offer referral services for cancer-related needs. Tata Memorial Hospital will collaborate with private hospitals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other groups to expand the reach of the programme.

To ensure its success, the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) directed the Public Health Department to implement the programme effectively.

The Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) urged citizens to contact municipal hospitals immediately if they notice any risk factors or symptoms related to cancer.

In line with the Government of Maharashtra's directives and the National Programme for the Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), the Mumbai civic body is ramping up its efforts to raise awareness about cancer and encourage citizens to undergo regular screenings. This includes organising screening camps for cervical and breast cancer at municipal hospitals such as the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Polyclinic and Municipal Maternity Home.

The campaign will be supported by over 1,000 health department staff and 4,000 ASHA and community health workers. These workers will play an essential role in reaching out to citizens, encouraging them to undergo cancer screenings and providing psychological support to cancer patients and their families.

The initiative will also target women aged 30 and above, encouraging them to conduct self-breast examinations every month and participate in regular check-ups.

In the coming months, tobacco cessation clinics will be established to complement the campaign’s outreach efforts.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2022 data reveals that India records approximately 14 lakh new cancer cases annually, with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers being the most prevalent. The health organisation also highlights that about 50 percent of cancers in men are caused by smoking. In Mumbai, cancer accounted for 11 percent of the total deaths in 2022.

The BMC’s awareness campaign will also focus on encouraging residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle through the following measures:

1. Regular cancer screenings.

2. Consuming a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

3. Avoiding tobacco and alcohol.

4. Protecting oneself from environmental pollution.

5. Maintaining personal hygiene.

6. Staying physically active.