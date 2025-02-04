BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday presented the budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the financial year 2025-26

The BMC budget was presented at the civic body headquarters on Tuesday. Pic/X

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday presented the budget for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

The Rs 74,427 crore budget for the financial year was presented at the BMC headquarters and the Mumbai civic body announced a detailed emissions inventory of air pollution sources in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani presented the BMC budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

BMC Budget 2025 was presented by Gagrani, the state-appointed administrator of the civic body was around 14.19 per cent more than the budget estimate of Rs 65180.79 crore for the year 2024-25.

The budget document released by the BMC on Tuesday stated that the Budget Estimates 2025-26 for Environment Department is Rs 113.18 crore. It also mentions a detained plan for clean air in the city.

Air Pollution Mitigation Measures

The budget document states the following-

Effective monitoring of 28 points guidelines at all construction sites, Environment Management Plan (EMP) for BMC contractual works.

BMC has formed 95 squads at ward level consisting of its Engineers, Cleanup Marshals and Police to ensure that the 28 point guidelines are being implemented.

67 tankers with 5000 litres capacity and 39 tankers with 9000 litres capacity are being deployed in 24 wards daily for road washing.

Misting Machines in two shifts daily have been deployed at every ward to curb air pollution.

Mechanised Cleaning is carried out regularly at an average of about 250 km per day which further ensures that dust particulate matter is not dispersed in the environment.

Mumbai Climate Action Plan

Focuses on co-ordination with various BMC departments to achieve the targets set under Mumbai Climate Action Plan across the following sectors viz. Energy and Buildings, Integrated Mobility, Sustainable Waste Management, Urban Greening and Bio-diversity, Air Quality, Urban Flooding and Water Resources Management.

On-ground actions will be implemented to meet the City's environmental and climate goals with a focus on three core areas i.e. Environment Protection, Knowledge and Information, Environment and Climate Change.

Stringent policies and increased monitoring underscore our commitment for fresh air and healthier Mumbai.

For continuous monitoring of ambient air quality, it is proposed to set up 5 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and procure 4 mobile vans.

To suppress airborne dust particles from re-suspension, 100 numbers (4 machines per ward) of Battery-Operated Suction Machines are proposed to be procured.

BMC will carry out a detailed emissions inventory of air pollution sources for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

BMC has also proposed to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune to develop an advanced air quality forecast system. This system will provide early warning with a lead time of 72 hours by quantifying contributions from local, regional and distant emission sources to Particulate Matter (PM) pollution in Mumbai and offer potential emission reduction strategies, so that BMC can take preventive and mitigation measures to reduce air pollution in Mumbai.

“Mumbai Air” App has been developed by the BMC to enable citizens to lodge complaints related to air pollution in their vicinity which is in addition to the existing manner of lodging complaints with the Ward Office, BMC website and phone numbers.

IIT Kanpur submitted the proposal “Mumbai Air Network for Advanced Science (MANAS)” which includes installation of low-cost sensor to monitor local sources of air pollution in the city. This proposal is being scrutinised for its implementation.

BMC is strengthening its own Environment and Climate Change Department to enhance its capacity in managing the Mumbai Climate Action Plan and environmental related issues.

As per directions of MPCB, Environment and Climate Change Department is co-ordinating for converting the wood/fossil fuel-based bakeries to the clean fuel such as electricity and PNG.

Permissions (like IOD/CC) given by BMC are now incorporating the conditions requiring the project proponents to comply with the air pollution control/mitigation guidelines.