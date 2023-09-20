BMC lists 13 Mumbai bridges 'unsafe' for Ganeshotsav processions

The Mumbai bridges in question, all of which are Road over Bridges (RoB), are mostly located above railway lines, making them crucial thoroughfares for the city's bustling population

As the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav festival kicked off in Maharashtra on September 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 13 Mumbai bridges as 'unsafe' for the grand processions and immersions associated with the annual celebration. The BMC issued a notice on Tuesday, September 20, categorizing these bridges as 'dangerous' due to their deteriorated condition.

The Mumbai bridges in question, all of which are Road over Bridges (RoB), are mostly located above railway lines, making them crucial thoroughfares for the city's bustling population.

Mumbai was steeped deep in devotion as it welcomed the annual homecoming of Lord Ganesha on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the 10-day festival amid pomp and grandeur. Families, including children as well as senior citizens, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved "bappa" home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums.

Many people were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh in autorickshaws, cars, and other modes of transport. Several politicians and celebrities from Bollywood install idols of the deity of wisdom and knowledge in their homes every year.

While many famous Lord Ganesh idols were installed in pandals in the early morning hours in Mumbai, including the most famous Lalbaugcha Raja, many idols were taken out from workshops to the pandals in colourful processions.

A total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' have been permitted to organise public Ganesh festivities by erecting 'pandals', the city civic body said on Monday.

To maintain security and order during the popular festival that sees lakhs of people visiting pandals, more than 13,750 police personnel, including staffers from the traffic department, have been deployed.

They comprised 11,726 constables, 2,024 officers from the rank of sub-inspector to the assistant commissioner and 15 deputy commissioners.

List of 13 bridges in dangerous condition:

1) Ghatkopar railway overbridge

2) Curry Road bridge

3) Chinchpokli bridge between Sane Guruji Marg, Arthur Road

4) Byculla railway overbridge

5) Marine Lines railway overbriddge

6) Sandhurst Road bridge

7) French bridge -- between Grant Road and Charni Road

8) Kennedy Bridge -- between Grant Road and Charni Road

9) Falkland Road bridge -- between Grant Road and Mumbai Central

10) Bellasis bridge

11) Mahalaxmi bridge

12) Carol bridge in Prabhadevi

13) Lokmanya Tilak bridge in Dadar