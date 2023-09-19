Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha

Updated on: 19 September,2023 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Tuesday, as the Ganeshotsav festival begins, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers at his residence

CM Shinde celebrates the Ganeshotsav festival in Mumbai (Official X account)

On Tuesday, as the Ganeshotsav festival begins, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers at his residence.


On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "I extend greetings to all Ganesh devotees. I was in J&K yesterday, people were celebrating Ganeshotsav at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. I pray that the 'Vighnaharta' removes all obstacles before the people of Maharashtra."


CM Shinde also wished for the prosperity of the farmers and the citizens of the state. Shinde stated that hoped that the state would receive adequate rainfall. 


Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the devotees on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to the countrymen! Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

The ten-day-long Ganeshotsav celebration began today, September 19 and will be concluded on September 28. In another 'X' post, he wrote, "Greetings to my family members across the country on Ganesh Chaturthi. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!".

The celebration of the Ganeshotsav festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilize the masses. Ganesh mandals in Mumbai and other major cities took large idols in processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats to their pandals in the last few days.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also installed Lord Ganesh's idols at their respective official residences in Mumbai. Speaking to media, Fadnavis said the blessings of the Lord are with "Mahayuti" (grand alliance led by BJP).

Meanwhile, a morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Maharashtra's Mumbai as the celebration of Ganeshotsava began today.

(with inputs from news agencies)

