Ganeshotsav 2023: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja out now; see pics

Ganesh Chaturthi
Updated on: 15 September,2023 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Friday, September 15

This year's first look of Lalbaugcha Raja idol (Pic/Ashish Raje)

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Friday, September 15. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja idol is seen in the throne decorated similarly to the throne of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his era.


The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song. 


This year too, the mandal is all set to celebrate the Ganeshotsav festival in the traditional way. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most visited pandal in Mumbai during the festival season. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to offer prayers to the Lalbaugcha Raja idol.


This year’s theme of the mandal is Raigad Fort and it will the last decor shaped by late Nitin Desai, a well-known art director, for the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

A few days ahead of the festival, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled this year’s idol to the public.

Every year, the mandal makes elaborate arrangements for the devotees who visit the Panday during the 10-days of the festival. grand festival.

(Pic/Ashish Raje)

Speaking to mid-day, Balasaheb Kamble, president of the mandal confirmed the theme at Lalbaugcha Raja. Kamble said, “This year we will be making Raigad fort to mark the 350th coronation anniversary, and it will be the last decor designed by late Nitin Desai for our pandal. He has been designing the pandal decor since 2008. We are planning to pay homage as a mark of respect to the late Nitin Desai.”

As this year marks the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, three of the major Ganpati mandals in Mumbai - Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja and Andhericha Raja — are replicating Raigad Fort.

(Pic/Ashish Raje)

Devotees are all set to celebrate the Ganpati festival from next week on September 19.

Meanwhile, the vehicles going to the Konkan region for Ganpati festival will not have to pay toll on highways between September 16 and October 1. The Maharashtra government announced the toll exemption on Friday.

The toll exemption decision will be applicable on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Mumbai-Goa highway and other roads under the PWD. The MRSTC buses have also been exempted from toll.

