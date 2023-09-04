Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja and Andhericha Raja to replicate Raigad Fort in Mumbai

As this year marks the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, three of the major Ganpati mandals in Mumbai - Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja and Andhericha Raja — are replicating Raigad Fort

Preparation of Raigad Fort in Ganesh Gully (Pic/Abhishek Satam)

Keeping aside the regular theme of replicating temples as art decor for the Ganpati pandal, all three mandals are coincidentally working on the same theme of making Raigad Fort a theme this year.

The Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal has decided to build Raigad Fort and take the devotees back to the coronation era.

Mumbaicha Raja this year chose to not follow every year’s tradition and honor the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the nation.

Speaking about the theme, Adhwait Pedhamkar, joint secretary of the mandal, said, “Shivaji Maharaj was crowned king of the Maratha Empire (Hindawi Swaraj) in a grand ceremony at Raigad Fort. This year, as it marks its 350th anniversary, we thought of building the Raigad Fort and trying to replicate the architect of the fort so that it could take back the devotees during the coronation period.”

“The replica of Raigad Fort will also show the Jagadishwar Temple and other spots of the Fort. A special status for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made to showcase the coronation ceremony,” Pedhamkar added.

Confirming the theme at Lalbaugcha Raja, Balasaheb Kamble, president of the Mandal, said, “This year we will be making Raigad fort to mark the 350th coronation anniversary, and it will be the last decor designed by late Nitin Desai for our pandal. He has been designing the pandal decor since 2008. We are planning to pay homage as a mark of respect to the late Nitin Desai.”

Preparation underway at Lalbaugcha Raja (Pic/Anagha Sawant)

The Andhericha Raja mandal stated that they decided on the theme last year and that work is currently going on as only a few weeks remain for the festival. The decor will be set up in a 4,000-square-foot area.

Work in progress at Andhericha Raja's pandal (Pic/Satej Shinde)

Speaking about why they chose to show Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation in Raigad fort, Uday Salian, spokesperson of Andhericha Raja, the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, said, “It is a historic event. Replicating the coronation ceremony in the fort will be a learning experience for the younger generation. The school students can learn about the history of the coronation ceremony and about our Maratha ruler.”

The artdecor of the Raigad Fort in Andheri is begin designed by Dharmesh Shah along with Ashok Rane. "There are very few reference photos of the coronation ceremony. Using those photos, we have designed the court and entrance gate," said Rane.