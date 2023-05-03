Breaking News
BMC, Mumbai Police crack down on illegal hookah parlours in Malad West

Updated on: 03 May,2023 12:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

In a joint operation by BMC and Bangur Nagar police, the authorities demolished the illegal Hookah Parlour that was constructed on the terrace of Aura Hotel at Malad West. BMC demolished the entire hookah parlour, including glasses, tables, seats, and seized all materials from the Hookah Parlour

Police sources told Mid-day that "many illegal Hookah Parlours have also cropped up on building terraces illegally and are selling flavoured hookah"

After the illegal Pan Bidi shops were demolished across the city, BMC and Mumbai police jointly began taking action against the illegal Hookah Parlours on Wednesday morning.


In a joint operation by BMC and Bangur Nagar police, the authorities demolished the illegal Hookah Parlour that was constructed on the terrace of Aura Hotel at Malad West. BMC demolished the entire hookah parlour, including glasses, tables, seats, and seized all materials from the Hookah Parlour.



In the last five days, BMC and Mumbai police demolished around 866 illegal pan bidi shops.


Police sources told Mid-day that "many illegal Hookah Parlours have also cropped up on building terraces illegally and are selling flavoured hookah, which includes tobacco. Only herbal hookah is permissible to sell. We found that above Aura Hotel they constructed an illegal hookah parlour that doesn't have any licence to run."

A police officer from Bangur Nagar police station said, "We received information from the BMC about the illegal Hookah Parlour above the terrace at Aura Hotel in Malad West. We helped BMC to demolish it. This is a part of an NDPS special drive only."

