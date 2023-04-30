Mumbai: 886 paan bidi shops demolished in five days

Local residents say defiant shop owners open up again post 7 pm, after BMC’s working hours

A paan bidi shop that was demolished by the Mumbai Police and BMC

While 886 illegal paan bidi shops were demolished across the city in the last five days, as part of a joint operation by the BMC and Mumbai Police but many of them have resurfaced again.

According to a local, some of these demolished shops start doing business post 7 pm, after BMC’s working hours. “That way, no one can take action against them,” the resident said.

Another local said that the paan bidi shops are proving to be a huge menace. “Many of them have opened outside schools and colleges, and are a bad influence on young kids.”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police also registered an FIR against 35 paan bidi shop owners under the MRTP Act for running illegal shop on roads. They also took action against 4,276 people for smoking in public places, fining them Rs 200 under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco products Act (COPTA), 2003. A total of 48 people have been arrested for consuming and selling drugs. The police also seized 253 gm MD, 12,974 gm ganja, 25 gm charas, and 4 gm heroine.