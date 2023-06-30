BMC official assault case: Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab till July 4

A court granted interim protection till July 4 to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a civic engineer in Mumbai

Anil Parab (File Photo)

The court directed the police not to take any coercive against the accused till July 4 Police registered an FIR against Parab and others for allegedly assaulting a BMC engineer The accused claimed that due to the current political situation in the state, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are being targeted by the rival political party for gaining political mileage

A court granted interim protection till July 4 to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a civic engineer in Mumbai.

Anil Parab along with six others had sought pre-arrest bail from the court fearing arrest in the BMc official assault case.

The court directed the police not to take any coercive against the accused till July 4.

The accused claimed that due to the current political situation in the state, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are being targeted by the rival political party for gaining political mileage.

"The applicants state that with the help of some political leaders and in collusion with government officials party workers are implicated in false and frivolous cases," the plea said.

During the course of the investigation four accused were arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody, the plea further said.

The application said police had shown Parab and six others as wanted accused and, hence, there was apprehension they would be arrested in the present case.

On Tuesday, the Police registered an FIR against Parab and others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a civic engineer.

Parab and other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries took out a morcha in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) H-East ward on Monday afternoon in protest against the demolition of an office of their party in Bandra last week.

(with inputs from PTI)