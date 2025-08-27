Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganeshotsav 2025 BMC sets up 275 artificial ponds for Ganesh idol immersion

Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC sets up 275 artificial ponds for Ganesh idol immersion

Updated on: 27 August,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshanpriya MS | eeshan.priya@mid-day.com

In line with Bombay High Court directives, the BMC has set up 275 artificial ponds in Mumbai for Ganesh idol immersion 75 more than last year. All idols under 6 feet must be immersed in artificial ponds, while devotees are urged to use eco-friendly clay idols and natural paint. The civic body has also shared QR codes for nearest immersion sites.

BMC workers construct an artificial pond for Ganpati immersion at Dadoji Konddev Playground, Kandivli East on Tuesday. PIC/SATEJ SHINDE

In compliance with the Bombay High Court directives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 275 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols this festival season — approximately 75 more than last year. The Bombay High Court had directed that Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols up to 6 feet in height should be immersed only in artificial ponds during Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals.

Subsequently, the government of Maharashtra issued directives on August 1, requiring local bodies to create additional artificial ponds. According to these directives, all idols under 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial lakes.



This year, the Government of Maharashtra has also declared the Ganesh festival as the official state festival, with a focus on promoting nature-friendly and eco-friendly practices on a large scale. To encourage the use of eco-friendly clay idols, the BMC has distributed more than 990 tonnes of free shadu (clay) soil to sculptors, along with 10,800 litres of natural paint on an experimental basis. 


Of this, 7800 litres of paint and 3000 litres of eco-primer have already been provided. In 2024, over 200 sculptors were given 500 tonnes of clay free of cost. In comparison, this year, since April, a larger number of sculptors have registered, demanding eco-friendly clay.

BMC’s appeal

The BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to immerse small Ganesh idols in buckets at home. The civic body has also set up artificial lakes across Mumbai for the immersion of idols, whether made of clay or Plaster of Paris (PoP). Devotees are encouraged to use these lakes for immersion. The list of artificial lakes is available on the BMC website (https://www.mcgm.gov.in), and QR codes providing access to the list are being circulated through various media. The municipal administration has urged citizens to locate the nearest immersion lake and perform the ritual there.

Disposal of sludge

The government of Maharashtra has directed the municipal corporation to store sludge from artificial ponds for a maximum of 15 days and dispose of it only after scientific treatment. The BMC has instructed all Ganesh mandals to make arrangements to store nirmalya (floral and organic offerings) separately during the festival. Biodegradable nirmalya must be segregated, after which the BMC will collect the waste for treatment.

