BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the possible presence of these marine species during the immersion period

The fisheries department had requested the BMC to undertake preventive measures at beaches. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory urging citizens to remain cautious of stingrays and blue button jellyfish along coastline during Ganpati idol immersions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory urging citizens to remain cautious of stingrays and blue button jellyfish along coastline during Ganpati idol immersions.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the possible presence of these marine species during the immersion period. The civic body said its emergency management department has instructed assistant commissioners to coordinate safety arrangements at immersion sites.

According to the fisheries department, the presence of blue button jellyfish and stingrays is common in the Arabian Sea between August and October. Their stings may cause discomfort to citizens entering the water.

The department had requested the BMC to undertake preventive measures at beaches.

Mumbai’s coastline, being relatively calm and protected with sandy stretches, becomes conducive to the breeding and survival of such marine creatures during this season, the BMC noted.

Here’s a list of safety guidelines issued by BMC

Idol immersion should be carried out under the supervision of lifeguards and civic authorities.

Devotees are advised not to enter the sea bare-bodied.

Protective footwear such as gumboots should be worn to prevent stings.

Devotees should follow instructions announced at immersion sites and displayed on notice boards.

Medical counters at immersion spots will be stocked with medicines for sting-related emergencies.

Children should not be allowed to enter the water.

First-aid advice

Stings from stingrays usually cause a burning or pricking sensation, while jellyfish stings may result in severe itching.

Citizens are advised not to panic and should immediately visit nearby first-aid centres or hospitals.

Tentacles of jellyfish should be carefully removed.

Affected wounds should be washed with clean water and cold compresses or ice should be applied.

The civic body has also deployed 108 ambulances at key immersion points and appealed to citizens to strictly follow safety instructions.

Mumbai civic body-supported women’s groups to deliver modaks at doorstep this Ganeshotsav

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a ‘Modak Mahotsav 2025’ in collaboration with women’s self-help groups it has financially supported.

Under the initiative, citizens can pre-book modaks on https://shgeshop.com between August 21 and 25. The ordered sweets will then be delivered across the city on August 27, the first day of Ganeshotsav. Both steamed (ukadiche) and fried varieties will be available.

The civic body said the initiative not only meets the festive demand but also strengthens the livelihood of women from economically weaker backgrounds. The move follows the success of a Puranpoli Mahotsav organised by the groups during Gudi Padwa earlier this year.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed that such innovative and business-oriented activities be promoted to make self-help groups more sustainable. “Through this festival, devotees will receive fresh modaks at home while women’s collectives gain economic strength,” said Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Director (Planning).