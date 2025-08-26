Breaking News
Updated on: 26 August,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The tank, measuring five feet in depth and four feet in width, is open to all residents of the Salasar Brijbhoomi Complex near Maxus Mall, where around 100 families live. Most of them welcome Ganpati idols to their homes every year. The society also runs a mandal, which hosts a five-day celebration with cultural programmes

The permanent tank built by the society. Pic/By Special Arrangement

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Bhayandar-based Vasudev Dham Society has built a permanent immersion tank within its premises, ensuring residents can perform Ganpati Visarjan without stepping outside. Alongside, the society has also made it mandatory for members to bring only eco-friendly idols, aiming to cut down on pollution during the festival.

The tank, measuring five feet in depth and four feet in width, is open to all residents of the Salasar Brijbhoomi Complex near Maxus Mall, where around 100 families live. Most of them welcome Ganpati idols to their homes every year. The society also runs a mandal, which hosts a five-day celebration with cultural programmes.



Chairman Lalchand Saraf told mid-day, “We have created a fixed tank for Ganpati Visarjan, which will be used every year. Since 2005, we have celebrated Ganpati in our society. This is our 21st year, and we want to ensure no member faces inconvenience during Visarjan.”


He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, society struggled with idol immersion. “Later, we bought an artificial pond, but it required heavy maintenance and was not very effective. That’s when we decided to build a permanent tank. Now, members can conveniently perform Visarjan without waiting in long queues outside.”

Saraf added, “Our main aim is to encourage eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations and discourage the use of POP idols that harm the environment. We hope other societies take inspiration. Every year, members contribute towards the idol, and the society funds cultural activities like dance, fancy dress, and singing competitions along with meals for residents.”

