Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC to launche massive rabies vaccination drive in city

Mumbai: BMC to launche massive rabies vaccination drive in city

Updated on: 02 September,2024 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai is set to launch a significant rabies vaccination campaign starting September 28, 2024, aiming to eradicate the virus from the city

Mumbai: BMC to launche massive rabies vaccination drive in city

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC to launche massive rabies vaccination drive in city
x
00:00

In an effort to combat the deadly rabies virus transmitted by stray dogs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is launching a massive vaccination campaign across Mumbai. 


Mumbai is set to launch a significant rabies vaccination campaign starting September 28, 2024, aiming to eradicate the virus from the city, an official statement said.



"The drive, starting September 28, aims to vaccinate strays throughout the city to make Mumbai rabies-free," an official said.


According to an official statement, the vaccination campaign is part of a broader plan by the BMC, led by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. The drive would be overseen by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi and Special Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

The drive includes widespread awareness programs about rabies in various parts of Mumbai, the officials said.

The Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set a goal to make India rabies-free by 2030. In line with this, the BMC started the Mumbai Rabies Elimination Project in 2022, the statement said on Monday.

The statement further said that the current vaccination drive is being conducted in partnership with World Veterinary Services' Mission Rabies, starting from September 28, 2024. The campaign will focus on vaccinating stray dogs and enhancing public awareness about animal welfare laws and rabies prevention.

In August, the BMC had reached out to 65 schools, informing approximately 13,332 students about rabies as part of the civic body's awareness campaign. The initiative also involved 271 teachers and 793 community members.

To facilitate the vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs, as well as to address any related complaints or requests, the BMC has set up online services. Citizens can use the MyBMC mobile app or visit the website the civic body's official website to file complaints or requests, if any, the statement said.

"The residents in Mumbai can report issues or request services related to stray dogs via the MyBMC app or the BMC website," an official said.

He added, "The BMC also plans to appoint additional animal welfare organisations to speed up the sterilization of stray dogs, further advancing the city's goal of controlling rabies and improving animal welfare."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK