Mumbai is set to launch a significant rabies vaccination campaign starting September 28, 2024, aiming to eradicate the virus from the city

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC to launche massive rabies vaccination drive in city x 00:00

In an effort to combat the deadly rabies virus transmitted by stray dogs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is launching a massive vaccination campaign across Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai is set to launch a significant rabies vaccination campaign starting September 28, 2024, aiming to eradicate the virus from the city, an official statement said.

"The drive, starting September 28, aims to vaccinate strays throughout the city to make Mumbai rabies-free," an official said.

According to an official statement, the vaccination campaign is part of a broader plan by the BMC, led by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. The drive would be overseen by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi and Special Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

The drive includes widespread awareness programs about rabies in various parts of Mumbai, the officials said.

The Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set a goal to make India rabies-free by 2030. In line with this, the BMC started the Mumbai Rabies Elimination Project in 2022, the statement said on Monday.

The statement further said that the current vaccination drive is being conducted in partnership with World Veterinary Services' Mission Rabies, starting from September 28, 2024. The campaign will focus on vaccinating stray dogs and enhancing public awareness about animal welfare laws and rabies prevention.

In August, the BMC had reached out to 65 schools, informing approximately 13,332 students about rabies as part of the civic body's awareness campaign. The initiative also involved 271 teachers and 793 community members.

To facilitate the vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs, as well as to address any related complaints or requests, the BMC has set up online services. Citizens can use the MyBMC mobile app or visit the website the civic body's official website to file complaints or requests, if any, the statement said.

"The residents in Mumbai can report issues or request services related to stray dogs via the MyBMC app or the BMC website," an official said.

He added, "The BMC also plans to appoint additional animal welfare organisations to speed up the sterilization of stray dogs, further advancing the city's goal of controlling rabies and improving animal welfare."