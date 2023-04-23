BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace

Municipal body has identified 66,959 water spots where it will release the fish to tackle growing mosquito population

BMC workers have been using fogging machines to kill mosquitoes

With the rainy season barely two months away, the BMC has begun work on tackling the mosquito menace, which is responsible for several monsoon-related illnesses.

The municipal body has drawn up a plan to eradicate mosquito-breeding spots in slums, residential buildings, and under-construction sites. This time, a BMC source said, guppy fish will be released at 66,959 water spots to reduce mosquito larvae. Using guppies is a tried-and-tested method to tackle the menace. They are left in stagnant water puddles where mosquitoes breed; the fish then eat the mosquito eggs and larvae, leading to reduced mosquito population.



A guppy fish seen eating mosquito larvae. Pic/Getty Images

A meeting of the Mosquito Abatement Committee, which includes various governmental, semi-governmental organisations—Central Public Works Department, State Public Works Department, Central Railway, Western Railway, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Port Trust, Army, Navy, Air Force, Army Engineering Services, BEST, Department of Posts, MTNL, BSNL, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Mahavitaran, Dairy Department among others—will be held soon. The committee will review and discuss the plan to eradicate mosquito breeding sites in their respective premises.

All departments of the BMC have been directed to take pre-monsoon action in accordance with mosquito prevention. “In private societies, instructions have been given to conduct inspections by the insecticide department. They have also started searching and disposing of objects like tyres, scrap materials, cans etc, where mosquitoes tend to breed,” said an official from the BMC.

At construction sites, contractual workers are being hired to spray insecticides. Instructions have been given to spray Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) insecticides on the walls in the quarters of construction workers. “Citizens should also take precautions by removing clutter from the house, as well as the surrounding area.

Water tanks should be covered and waste should be disposed of. Changing the water in decorative vases, pedestals, decorative artificial fountains, and plants at least twice a week will help eradicate breeding spots,” said a BMC official.