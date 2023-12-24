Mumbai: BMC’s bid for cleaner nullahs sparks debate

Civic body to hire private contractors to clean nullahs near slums, get accused of ‘privatisation’

To solve the issue of choked nullahs and flooding, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now bringing in private contractors to ensure clean nullahs near slums. The opposition, however, looks at it as a move motivated by privatisation.

In June 2023, the stormwater department (SWD) of the BMC, responsible for desilting major nullahs, had written to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department, requesting assistance in addressing the issue of garbage in the nullahs. The SWM department had declined, citing that nullahs are not within their purview.

Now, the SWM is in the process of replacing NGOs, which were appointed for waste management tasks, with private contractors. “We need to fix responsibility. The singular contractor will oversee garbage collection and the cleanliness of gullies, gutters, toilets etc. Payment will be based on key performance indicators. Decreased garbage in nullahs will help reduce flooding,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde.

Former leader of opposition Ravi Raja, however, said, “Major privatisation is taking place even to clean slums. NGOs are doing a good job but are being paid very less. Now, the BMC is awarding contracts to its own cartel of private contractors. We are in firm opposition to this move.”