Breaking News
Maharashtra: Suspicious boat with AK-47s found off Raigad coast, investigations launched
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman drifted due to inclement weather Dy CM Fadnavis

Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman, drifted due to inclement weather: Dy CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 18 August,2022 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The state home minister made the statement after NCP legislator Aditi Tatkare raised the issue in the House

Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman, drifted due to inclement weather: Dy CM Fadnavis

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the boat found with some semi-automatic weapons off the Raigad coast was owned by an Australian woman.


The boat drifted due to the inclement weather and came to the Raigad coast, Fadnavis informed the state Assembly.

The state home minister made the statement after NCP legislator Aditi Tatkare raised the issue in the House.


"The boat found drifted off the Raigad coast is owned by an Australian woman. Some semi-automatic weapons have been found on it," he said.

"Central agencies and the state police have started an investigation into the matter," he added.

Also Read: Medha Somaiya defamation case: Jailed Sena MP Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court via video conference, pleads not guilty

Earlier, a Coast Guard official said there was no security threat.

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.

It later drifted and grounded ashore, a Coast Guard official said.

Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed the spot and searched the boat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news raigad devendra fadnavis

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK