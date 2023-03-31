Breaking News
Boat joyride drowns two persons in Nagpur lake

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:37 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and the deceased have been identified as cousins Bhavani Jangid (24) and Pankaj Jangid (22), the Parseoni police station official said

Boat joyride drowns two persons in Nagpur lake

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Two persons drowned in a lake in Parseoni in Nagpur after climbing on to a boat they found at the water body, a police official said on Friday.


The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and the deceased have been identified as cousins Bhavani Jangid (24) and Pankaj Jangid (22), the Parseoni police station official said.



"The two were passing by Bareja Panch Committee lake on a motorcycle when they spotted a boat. They climbed on to it but it soon capsized. Their bodies were fished out later in the evening by divers," he added.

