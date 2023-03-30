Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bomaby HC quashes scribes 2019 complaint against actor Salman Khan bodyguard alleging misbehaviour

Bomaby HC quashes scribe's 2019 complaint against actor Salman Khan, bodyguard alleging misbehaviour

Updated on: 30 March,2023 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said the applications filed by Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh are allowed

Bomaby HC quashes scribe's 2019 complaint against actor Salman Khan, bodyguard alleging misbehaviour

Salman Khan. File Pic


The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2019 complaint lodged against actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehaviour.


A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said the applications filed by Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh are allowed.



The HC also quashed the process (summons) issued to Khan and Shaikh by a lower court last year.


A magistrate's court had, in March 2022, issued process to Khan and Shaikh and directed them to appear before it on April 5.

The order was passed in a complaint filed against the duo by journalist Ashok Pandey alleging he was threatened and assaulted by them.

Also Read: Mumbai: Waiter who threatened Salman Khan was after fame, says Police

In April last year, Khan approached HC challenging the summons. On April 5, 2022, the HC stayed the summons pending hearing of the actor's petition. Shaikh too later filed a petition challenging the summons, which was also stayed by HC.

Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Khan and Shaikh abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while he was cycling on the road.

Pandey had filed a private complaint before the magistrate seeking action against the actor.

Khan in his petition had claimed there were contradictions and improvisations in Pandey's complaint and that he had not said anything to Pandey at the time of the alleged incident.

Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan had issued process to Khan and Shaikh after noting a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

Pandey had alleged the actor snatched his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media persons started clicking his photos.

The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him, Pandey said in his complaint.

The issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate based on a complaint lodged by an individual.

The magistrate court issues the process if it finds prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint.

Once the process is issued, the accused persons have to appear before the court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news bombay high court Salman Khan news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK