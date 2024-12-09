Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bomb threat received at hotel in Nagpur bomb squad and police investigate

Bomb threat received at hotel in Nagpur, bomb squad and police investigate

Updated on: 09 December,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Nagpur

Top

A bomb threat was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in Nagpur’s Ganeshpeth Colony. The hotel was evacuated, and bomb detection teams searched the premises. No suspicious items were found, and the investigation continues.

Bomb threat received at hotel in Nagpur, bomb squad and police investigate

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article
Bomb threat received at hotel in Nagpur, bomb squad and police investigate
x
00:00

A bomb threat was reported at Hotel Dwarkamai, located in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur, on Monday morning. The threat was communicated through an email, prompting immediate action by local authorities.


According to the police, after the threat was received, teams from the Bomb Squad and Nagpur Police rushed to the scene to ensure the safety of the hotel’s occupants. The hotel was evacuated as a precautionary measure while the authorities began their investigation.


Nagpur Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Maknikar confirmed the incident and said, "A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in Ganeshpeth Colony. As soon as we were informed, the police reached the spot and evacuated all the guests from the premises. A thorough search was conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Fortunately, no suspicious items were found at the site."


The bomb detection teams scoured the area meticulously, including conducting checks on the hotel rooms and the surrounding premises. However, nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during their investigation. The evacuation process was completed swiftly, and no injuries were reported in connection with the bomb threat.

DCP Maknikar assured that the police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the source and motive behind the threat. He stated that further inquiries are underway to track down those responsible for the hoax or genuine threat, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of public places, prompting discussions about the measures in place to deal with such threats. As the authorities continue their investigation, the hotel has resumed its normal operations, with heightened security protocols in place.

As per ANI, police will keep the public updated on any further developments regarding the incident.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur bomb threat mumbai news maharashtra national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK