A bomb threat was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in Nagpur’s Ganeshpeth Colony. The hotel was evacuated, and bomb detection teams searched the premises. No suspicious items were found, and the investigation continues.

A bomb threat was reported at Hotel Dwarkamai, located in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur, on Monday morning. The threat was communicated through an email, prompting immediate action by local authorities.

According to the police, after the threat was received, teams from the Bomb Squad and Nagpur Police rushed to the scene to ensure the safety of the hotel’s occupants. The hotel was evacuated as a precautionary measure while the authorities began their investigation.

Nagpur Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Maknikar confirmed the incident and said, "A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in Ganeshpeth Colony. As soon as we were informed, the police reached the spot and evacuated all the guests from the premises. A thorough search was conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Fortunately, no suspicious items were found at the site."

The bomb detection teams scoured the area meticulously, including conducting checks on the hotel rooms and the surrounding premises. However, nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during their investigation. The evacuation process was completed swiftly, and no injuries were reported in connection with the bomb threat.

DCP Maknikar assured that the police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the source and motive behind the threat. He stated that further inquiries are underway to track down those responsible for the hoax or genuine threat, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of public places, prompting discussions about the measures in place to deal with such threats. As the authorities continue their investigation, the hotel has resumed its normal operations, with heightened security protocols in place.

As per ANI, police will keep the public updated on any further developments regarding the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)