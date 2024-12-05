To oversee the security arrangements, at least three Additional Commissioners of Police, five Deputy Commissioners, 14 Assistant Commissioners, 370 officers, and 3,100 police enforcers have been stationed at key locations throughout Mumbai

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Extensive security measures in place in Mumbai for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 x 00:00

On the eve of Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, the Mumbai Police have implemented extensive security measures to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

To oversee the security arrangements, a significant number of officers have been deployed. These include at least three Additional Commissioners of Police, five Deputy Commissioners, 14 Assistant Commissioners, 370 officers, and 3,100 police enforcers, who have been stationed at key locations throughout the city.

In order to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement, a dedicated traffic regulation force has been assigned to manage the increased flow of vehicles.

The police have also placed specialised units on standby across the city to address any potential emergencies. These include State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Riot Control Squads, Delta Teams, Combat Units, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS). The strategic deployment of these units aims to maintain peace and security, particularly in areas with large gatherings.

The Mumbai Police have urged citizens to report any emergencies by calling 100 or 112 for immediate assistance.

Dry day in parts of Mumbai; Maharashtra govt declares holiday

Ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, the Mumbai city collector on Wednesday issued an order declaring a dry day in parts of Mumbai on December 6.

The order stated that on the 68th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, all liquor shops, both for wholesale and retail, in parts of Mumbai city will remain closed on December 6, 2024.

It said that the order applies to both Indian and foreign liquor sales,.

The order was issued by Mumbai City District Collector Sanjay Yadav.

It said, the order applies to establishments under the jurisdiction of the State Excise Department's F, D, and E divisions, which include areas under police stations such as N.M. Joshi Marg, Worli, Bhoiwada, and Matunga.

It stated that all liquor shops in the areas falling under the areas including the NM Joshi Marg and Worli Police Station jurisdictions, will be closed from 5 pm on December 5, 2024, until the end of December 6, 2024.

The order further said that liquor shops in the jurisdiction of areas under the Bhoiwada and Matunga Police Station jurisdictions, will also remain closed for the entire day on December 6.