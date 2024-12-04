The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders

Preparations were underway at Azad Maidan for the oath-taking ceremony. File Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Thousands of cops, combat teams, QRT and SRPF deployed for security at Azad Maidan for oath-taking ceremony x 00:00

As the preparations continue for Maharashtra oath-taking ceremony, Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that thousands of cops, combat teams, QRT and SRPF has been deployed for security at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party's leader, paving the way for his swearing in as the chief minister for a third time.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

The event is expected to see a large turnout of the general public as well as several important dignitaries and VIPs.

As part of security measure, over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, the police said.

To ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the event, the Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and the Special Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

The planning has been overseen by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai.

"For the event, the police will deploy significant personnel to maintain law and order," an official said.

A total of 5 Additional Police Commissioners, 15 Deputy Police Commissioners, 29 Assistant Police Commissioners, 520 police officers, and 3,500 constables will be stationed at various points across the city. Additionally, for traffic management, one Additional Police Commissioner, three Deputy Police Commissioners, 30 police officers, and 250 constables will be assigned.

Special units such as the SRPF platoon, Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Unit, Delta Force, Combat Unit, and BDDS teams will also be actively involved in maintaining security.

The police said that in light of the event, the Mumbai Police have issued a public appeal to citizens, urging them to follow the instructions provided by the police during the ceremony.

"People are also advised to report any suspicious or unattended items to the authorities immediately. In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the police helpline at 100 or 112 for assistance," an official said.

Traffic has also been diverted on some routes in view of the event, the official said.

As there is no parking facility at the Azad Maidan, Mumbai Traffic Police have requested people to use public transport, specially local trains, he said.