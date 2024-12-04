"A large number of people are expected to arrive at Azad Maidan. Please plan your journey accordingly," said DCP (traffic) Pradnya Jedge in a press statement

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan x 00:00

The Mumbai traffic police have issued vehicular restrictions for December 5 ahead of the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A large number of people are expected to arrive at Azad Maidan. Please plan your journey accordingly," said DCP (traffic) Pradnya Jedge in a press statement.

The restrictions will remain in effect from noon till the end of the event.

"Since there are no parking facilities at Azad Maiden Ground, People are requested to use Public Traffic arrangements (Specially Train/Local Trains)," the Traffic police said.

No entry (when required):

Mahapalika Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from CSMT Junction to Metro Junction on both bounds.

Optional route: L. T Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn - DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination and vice versa.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O. C. S. Junction) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) on both bounds.

Optional route:

1) L. T Marg- Chakala Junction- Right turn - DN Road- CSMT Junction- towards to desired destination and& vice versa.

2) Traffic will be diverted to Maharishi Karve Road - towards the desired destination.

Hajarimal Somani Marg: Traffic shall be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S Junction) to CSMT Junction.

Optional route: Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S Junction) Hutatma chowk- Kalaghoda- K Dubhash Marg- Shahid Bhagatshing Marg - towards to desired destination.

Princess Street bridge (southbound): Meghdoot Bridge [Princess Street bridge] [south bound]- From NS Road and coastal road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction.

Optional route: Commuters shall use N.S.Road.

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): Strech of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both-way vehicular traffic from 12.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs.