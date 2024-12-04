Metropolitan Authority sources tell this paper that they will increase size, and improve placement of signs on key roads near flyover

The BKC-Chunabhatti connector, which is strictly for four-wheelers. Pic/Atul Kamble

After mid-day highlighted how two-wheelers and autorickhaws unwittingly get onto the BKC-Chunabhatti connector due to the minuscule signs on its gantries, the traffic police have formally requested the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to increase the size of the signboards.

Senior Police Inspector Manoj Shinde of the BKC Traffic Division said, “Daily, we take action against 25 to 30 bikers for using the connector on which two-wheelers and three-wheelers are not allowed. Although most riders are aware of this restriction, they knowingly take the bridge to save time. We have submitted a request to MMRDA to increase the size of the signage on the gantries at both ends, clearly indicating the entry ban.”



Bikers are fined after crossing over from Chunabhatti to BKC via the connector, which is strictly for four-wheelers. File Pic/Atul Kamble

MMRDA sources told mid-day that the authority would increase the size and improve the placement of signage on key roads near the flyover. The MMRDA has already installed signage towards the connector’s entry points in coordination with traffic police on road medians and gantries and most two and three-wheelers abide by the ban.

On December 2, mid-day highlighted how, despite being banned on the BKC-Chunabhatti connector and JJ flyover, two-wheelers and autorickshaws continue to ply on these structures thanks to improper and inadequate signage. Drivers and riders are fined Rs 500 for wrongfully entering access-controlled bridges. When mid-day examined the connector, which links BKC Road and the Eastern Express Highway, as well as the JJ flyover in South Mumbai recently, proper signage was lacking at both spots.

Around 300 metres before the BKC end of the connector, there were signs on the median of the road stating that two and three-wheelers were not allowed. At the entry point of the connector, too, there was a board also stating this information. While the gantry at the start of the eastbound stretch mentioned the area where the connector leads, the sign at the top of it—which mentioned only four-wheelers were allowed on the structure—was minuscule.

While returning from Chunabhatti to BKC, there were few signs on the southbound stretch of the Eastern Express Highway. Signage on the gantry at the entry point of the connector was not visible, resulting in several two-wheeler riders taking the connector only to get caught at the BKC end. At the BKC end of the connector, a large number of traffic police personnel could be seen cracking down on two-wheeler riders and auto drivers for having used the connector.