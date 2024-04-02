Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay HC backs NOTA awareness efforts
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bombay HC backs NOTA awareness efforts

Updated on: 02 April,2024 02:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Dismisses PIL, citing efforts by ECI and state State Election Commission in educating voters

Bombay HC backs NOTA awareness efforts

A copy of the judgment was made available on Monday. File pic

Listen to this article
Bombay HC backs NOTA awareness efforts
x
00:00

The Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Maharashtra State Election Commission have taken enough steps to create awareness about the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option on electronic voting machines (EVM), the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said.


A division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and R M Joshi made the observation on March 22 while dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the ECI to create awareness about the NOTA option. A copy of the judgment was made available on Monday.


The petition filed by Suhas Wankhede, a student, stated that the ECI ought to appoint a brand ambassador to create more awareness among people about the NOTA option while they cast their votes.


Taking note of a voters’ guide pamphlet issued by the ECI, the court said the instructions about NOTA were published in bold letters in the document.

“The long form of NOTA is conspicuously mentioned in bold letters and catches the attention of the voter immediately. The instructions are also set out in bold letters that NOTA is available as the last option on the electronic voting machine,” the court said.

The pamphlet was a pictorial guide to voters to make them aware of their rights and duties, it said. The court noted that both the ECI and the state election commission have taken steps to make people aware of their voting rights and the option of NOTA, and hence, no further directions are required to be passed.

The court further said it was refraining from imposing a fine on the petitioner as he was a student.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 bombay high court mumbai mumbai news Election Commission
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK