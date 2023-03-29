Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay HC grants interim protection to AAP leader in SCST Act case stays probe

Bombay HC grants interim protection to AAP leader in SC/ST Act case, stays probe

Updated on: 29 March,2023 06:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Menon and her party colleague Manu Pillai seeking to quash the FIR (first information report) registered against them

Bombay HC grants interim protection to AAP leader in SC/ST Act case, stays probe

Preeti Sharma Menon, Image/Facebook


The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from any coercive action to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Executive member and its Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon and another party worker in connection with a case filed against them under the stringent SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.


A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and Miling Sathaye also stayed investigation into the case for four weeks.



The bench was hearing a petition filed by Menon and her party colleague Manu Pillai seeking to quash the FIR (first information report) registered against them.


The FIR was lodged on March 16, 2023, at the the Andheri police station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint of Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Kamble.

According to the complainant, who joined the AAP last year, on February 24 when the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in Mumbai along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, he (Kamble) raised an issue of mismanagement at a meeting.

At that time Pillai allegedly made casteist comments, he said.

Following this, Kamble asked Menon to take action against her party colleague, as per the complaint.

Later, on March 10, another meeting was held at AAP's Andheri office to discuss some organisational issues.

Also read: Now, entire nation will see ‘Modi Hatao’ posters: AAP

However, when Kamble spoke at the meeting, Menon is alleged to have said that his "mentality was low", while Pillai assaulted him (the complainant).

Kamble was allegedly not allowed to leave the party office, where a lot of sloganeering took place.

Based on the complaint, Menon and Pillai were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Menon, in her plea in the HC, has denied all the charges and claimed the FIR was lodged under the influence of rival political parties.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra aam aadmi party bombay high court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK