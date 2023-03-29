Now, entire nation will see ‘Modi Hatao’ posters: AAP

Apart from Hindi and English, the posters have been released in Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Odiya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi

Delhi minister Gopal Rai shows a poster. File pic

The Aam Aadmi Party will be displaying posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country on March 30, party’s state convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

“All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages,” Rai, the Delhi AAP chief and environment minister, told PTI.

Apart from Hindi and English, the posters have been released in Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Odiya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

Last week, posters and banners reading ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (remove Modi, save India) appeared in the national capital, leading to arrest of six people.

The BJP had retaliated by pasting ‘Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao’ (remove Kejriwal, save Delhi) posters across the national capital.

