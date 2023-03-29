Will vacate 12 Tughlak Lane: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane, by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case last week.

Rahul Gandhi has to vacate the bungalow by April 22. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday replied to the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s notice to vacate his official bungalow and said he will abide by the eviction notice, even as his party leaders slammed the government, accusing it of humiliating him. Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane, by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case last week.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar should ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Many ‘detained’

Several Congress workers and leaders were allegedly detained by Delhi police as the party tried to stage a protest march from the Red Fort to Town Hall through the busy Chandni Chowk Tuesday evening in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever