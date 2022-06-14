Breaking News
Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to railway TC who urinated near woman's berth in train

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A complaint was lodged at the Karjat railway police station

Bombay High Court. File Photo


On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court granted pre-arrest bail to a railway ticket collector (TC) accused of urinating near a woman's berth in an inebriated state but directed him to pay Rs 25,000 for installing a water cooler at Thane railway station.

The accused, Munesh Chand Meena, had engaged in an "unpardonable" act and directed him to pay Rs 25,000 for the installation of a water cooler.




According to the police, the incident occurred on March 7 when the complainant woman was travelling by the Nizamuddin-Pune Duronto Express train. A complaint was lodged at the Karjat railway police station.


