Bombay High Court. File Photo

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court granted pre-arrest bail to a railway ticket collector (TC) accused of urinating near a woman's berth in an inebriated state but directed him to pay Rs 25,000 for installing a water cooler at Thane railway station.

The accused, Munesh Chand Meena, had engaged in an "unpardonable" act and directed him to pay Rs 25,000 for the installation of a water cooler.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 7 when the complainant woman was travelling by the Nizamuddin-Pune Duronto Express train. A complaint was lodged at the Karjat railway police station.

