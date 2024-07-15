Bombay HC hearings in 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case begin

The bench on Monday said it would hear the matter on a day-to-day basis in the morning session and directed that convicts in the case be produced before it via video conferencing from their respective jails and not physically

The Bombay High Court on Monday started day-to-day hearings on the appeals related to the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, 18 years after the terror attack shook the city’s Western Railway network, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives and leaving several others injured.

A special bench comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak will hear appeals from the convicts challenging their sentences and the state government seeking confirmation of the death penalty on five of the 12 convicts. The remaining were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The bench on Monday said it would hear the matter on a day-to-day basis in the morning session and directed that convicts in the case be produced before it via video conferencing from their respective jails and not physically.

In September 2015, a trial court found 12 people guilty of participating in the bombings. Following the legal protocol, the state government appealed to the High Court to confirm the death penalties. The convicts lodged appeals contesting their sentence and prior to this, the pleas had been presented before 11 different benches since 2015, but no substantial progress was made.

