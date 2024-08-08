The situation was causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers, it said.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Bombay HC issues notices to AAI, others over daily closures at Nagpur airport x 00:00

The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the closure of the Nagpur airport for eight hours daily since March 2024, and sought responses from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation was causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers, it said. A division bench of Justices N W Sambre and Abhay Mantri on August 2 referred to media reports which claimed that very little had been done by way of repairs to restore normalcy in the last four months.

Flyers travelling to and from central India are facing hardship and inconvenience, the court said. "Considering the geographical location of Nagpur city, being the centre of the country, the operation of the airport is for the convenience of the people residing in central India," the HC said.

The bench issued notices to the Union civil aviation ministry, AAI, the Maharashtra government's department of Civil Aviation, Maharashtra Airport Development Company and the Multi Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN). The court directed the respondents to file their affidavits and placed the matter for hearing on August 14.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever