Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Just a month left for Ganesh fest not inclined to quash tender process for food kits scheme Bombay HC

Just a month left for Ganesh fest, not inclined to quash tender process for food kits scheme: Bombay HC

Updated on: 06 August,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The bench also refused to extend the interim protection granted earlier directing the state not to open/finalise the bid

Just a month left for Ganesh fest, not inclined to quash tender process for food kits scheme: Bombay HC

File pic

Listen to this article
Just a month left for Ganesh fest, not inclined to quash tender process for food kits scheme: Bombay HC
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the state government’s tender process for distribution of subsidised ration kits to 1.7 crore beneficiaries under a scheme for the Ganesh festival, saying celebrations were just a month away and any interference in the exercise at this point would not be in public interest.


A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar pointed out that the task of supplying around 1.7 crore food kits under the scheme, ‘Anandacha Shidha’ (Kit of Joy), during the 10-day festival was humungous, though it noted the petitioners had a very good case.



“We are of the considered opinion that in facts and circumstances of the case, especially having regard to the stage of the tender and the short time left for ensuring timely and smooth supply and distribution of the food kits, any interference in this matter in exercise of our discretionary jurisdiction is not called for,” the court observed.


The bench also refused to extend the interim protection granted earlier directing the state not to open/finalise the bid. The bench, in its judgment, noted that public interest is one of the primary considerations which should be taken into account.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay high court ganesh chaturthi mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK