The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the state government’s tender process for distribution of subsidised ration kits to 1.7 crore beneficiaries under a scheme for the Ganesh festival, saying celebrations were just a month away and any interference in the exercise at this point would not be in public interest.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar pointed out that the task of supplying around 1.7 crore food kits under the scheme, ‘Anandacha Shidha’ (Kit of Joy), during the 10-day festival was humungous, though it noted the petitioners had a very good case.

“We are of the considered opinion that in facts and circumstances of the case, especially having regard to the stage of the tender and the short time left for ensuring timely and smooth supply and distribution of the food kits, any interference in this matter in exercise of our discretionary jurisdiction is not called for,” the court observed.

The bench also refused to extend the interim protection granted earlier directing the state not to open/finalise the bid. The bench, in its judgment, noted that public interest is one of the primary considerations which should be taken into account.

