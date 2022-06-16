Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case

Rane had approached the Bombay High Court seeking that the May 24 notice be quashed

Narayan Rane. File Photo

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief to Narayan Rane in a case of an 'alleged' violation of environmental norms at his Juhu bungalow.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and M S Karnik said the district coastal zone monitoring committee that issued a notice to Rane last month, should ascertain if it had the requisite jurisdiction for the same.

"If it (the district committee) holds it has jurisdiction, it can proceed without issuing a fresh notice for hearing him on merits on the alleged violation of CRZ (coastal regulation zone) notification," HC said.

