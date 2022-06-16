Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Maharashtra: Congress ministers detained during protest against Enforcement Directorate action
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in illegal alterations in Mumbai bungalow case

Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case

Updated on: 16 June,2022 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rane had approached the Bombay High Court seeking that the May 24 notice be quashed

Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case

Narayan Rane. File Photo


On Thursday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief to Narayan Rane in a case of an 'alleged' violation of environmental norms at his Juhu bungalow.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and M S Karnik said the district coastal zone monitoring committee that issued a notice to Rane last month, should ascertain if it had the requisite jurisdiction for the same.




"If it (the district committee) holds it has jurisdiction, it can proceed without issuing a fresh notice for hearing him on merits on the alleged violation of CRZ (coastal regulation zone) notification," HC said.


Show full article

narayan rane mumbai mumbai news juhu

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK