Updated on: 15 June,2022 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Centre, Maharashtra government and the BMC are disputing the ownership of this land

Bombay HC rejects order granting ownership of 6,000-acre Kanjurmarg land to private firm

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Kanjurmarg to a private firm, stating that a huge "fraud was played on the court" while obtaining the earlier order, which could be significant for the Mumbai Metro project.

The Maharashtra government, Centre, BMC and several other government and private entities have claimed ownership of the same land or parts of it; the state wants to build a car shed for Mumbai Metro on it.




Justice Anil Menon noted on Wednesday that the decree was obtained by Adarsh Water Parks and Resorts by suppression of material facts such as there were other claimants. In March this year, the state government learnt that the high court had in October 2020 granted the decree of ownership of this land to Adarsh Water Parks and Resorts. The state then moved the HC, challenging the decree.


