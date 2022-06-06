Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 06:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The state government had proposed to construct a car shed for its Metro project on about 100 acre of land in Kanjurmarg

Mumbai: Metro car shed disputed land owned by Union government: Centre tells Bombay High Court

Soil testing on at the Kanjurmarg site of the car shed. File pic/Sameer Markande


The Centre on Monday submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, asserting its ownership and title over a land in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, where the Maharashtra government had proposed to construct a Metro car shed, and claimed that a decree in the name of a private firm with respect to the land was obtained fraudulently and should be held as null and void.

The Centre and the Maharashtra government are locked in a dispute over the ownership of the said land. The state government had proposed to construct a car shed for its Metro project on about 100 acre of land.




In March this year, the Maharashtra government learnt that the high court had in October 2020 granted the decree of over 6,000-acre land in Kanjurmarg area to a private firm- Adarsh Water Parks and Resorts.


mumbai mumbai news maharashtra kanjurmarg mumbai metro mumbai metropolitan region development authority

