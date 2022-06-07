Bombay HC reserves order on Tata Motors plea challenging disqualification from e-buses tender process

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tata Motors participated in the tender process, but its bid was disqualified by the BEST following a technical suitability evaluation, the parties had earlier told the high court

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Bombay High Court on Tuesday closed all arguments and reserved its order on a plea filed by the Tata Motors challenging its disqualification from the tender process for 1,400 electric buses for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking.

Tata Motors participated in the tender process, but its bid was disqualified by the BEST following a technical suitability evaluation, the parties had earlier told the high court.




The auto major had approached the HC last month, challenging the BEST's decision to disqualify it from the tender process for operating 1,400 electric buses for the city.


